PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PS Business Parks by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after acquiring an additional 165,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,145 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $3,324,131 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $160.30. 845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.32. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

