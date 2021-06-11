PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of PS Business Parks worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

PSB stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

