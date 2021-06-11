Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
PUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
Shares of PUK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 266,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68. Prudential has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
