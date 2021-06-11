Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 266,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68. Prudential has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,762,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Prudential by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Prudential by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 1.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.