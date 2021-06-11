Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

