ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.68 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $178,489.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00060261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00176356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00196408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.01214529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.18 or 1.00199053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

