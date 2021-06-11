Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Proton has a market cap of $34.34 million and $1.79 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

