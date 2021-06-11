Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,185,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.96. 1,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,167. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

