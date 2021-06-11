Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 547.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Progyny worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,079 shares in the company, valued at $31,936,065.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $46,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,914 shares of company stock worth $24,852,061. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $65.65.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.