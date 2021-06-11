Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

PFIE stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $55.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.16.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 833,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

