Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.43

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 4868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

