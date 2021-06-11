Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial remains focused on fee-based revenue sources, which help it earn steadily and limit its exposure to interest rate. It continues to benefit from strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia, and global asset management. The inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying its global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. It boasts a solid capital position. Shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, increase in expenses on higher claims and benefits weigh on its margins. Lower return on equity pose financial risk. Also, dilution from acquisition is a potential headwind. Given the low rate environment, it expects adverse impact on demand for income annuities.”

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. 5,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,237. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principal Financial Group (PFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.