Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 49,170 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 10,034.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 477.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,913.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

