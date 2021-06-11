Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 11,497 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NMI by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NMI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,345 shares of company stock worth $2,491,793. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.36.

NMIH stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

