Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

