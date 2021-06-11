Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of AXT worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 1,609.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,343. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.31 million, a PE ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.44.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

