Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after purchasing an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,574,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,964. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.