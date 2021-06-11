Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 3.6% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.32. 39,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

