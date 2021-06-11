Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 322 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,281,000 after acquiring an additional 473,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.32.

VRTX traded down $21.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.58. 607,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

