Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director William Rand Cook Purchases 1,650 Shares

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Rand Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primis Financial alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, William Rand Cook bought 1,300 shares of Primis Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $20,228.00.

NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.