PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 5,928 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,901,755 shares in the company, valued at $352,601,599.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $92.08 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

