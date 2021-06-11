Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.54 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $91.76 million and $2.54 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

