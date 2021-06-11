PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc Sells 30,721 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -13.64. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,116,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 71,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

