Plus Products (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Trading Down 2%

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) shares were down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 100,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 119,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Plus Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PLPRF)

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

