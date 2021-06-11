Plian Market Capitalization Tops $13.64 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a market cap of $13.64 million and $255,439.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.83 or 0.00818166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00086730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 824,725,861 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars.

