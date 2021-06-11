Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Plexus stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.77. 540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plexus has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $193,545.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

