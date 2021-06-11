PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of AGS opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. As a group, analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth about $5,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

