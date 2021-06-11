Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 622.0% from the May 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of BPIRD stock remained flat at $$1.92 during trading hours on Friday. 155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.