Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.77

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.77 and last traded at $130.77, with a volume of 45117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

