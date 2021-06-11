Piper Sandler Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $114.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

PM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

PM opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

