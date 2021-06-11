Piper Sandler Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $60.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.06. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.