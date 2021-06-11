Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

BGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

B&G Foods stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.12. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

