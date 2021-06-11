Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research firms recently commented on PINWF. Desjardins lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

PINWF stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.