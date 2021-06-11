Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $410,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $364.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

