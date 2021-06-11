Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,522 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

