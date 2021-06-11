Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 43.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $77.94 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

