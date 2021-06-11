Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,179 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 539.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 266,253 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $45,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,735 shares of company stock worth $41,012,656. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.92. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

