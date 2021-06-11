Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million.

PHR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.41. 444,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.96.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.