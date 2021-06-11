Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million.
PHR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.41. 444,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $81.59.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.