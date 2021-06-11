Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,222. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

