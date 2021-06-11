Phantasma Energy Price Hits $0.0330 on Top Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $6,371.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00176510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00196332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.06 or 0.01237763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,353.64 or 1.00063240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

