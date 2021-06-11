PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.03

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.03 and last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in PetroChina during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

