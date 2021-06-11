Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Shares of WOOF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,204. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 101.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
