Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-5.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of WOOF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,204. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 101.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

