Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $25.54

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $24.01. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 78 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

