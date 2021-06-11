Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $25.54

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $24.01. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 78 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2153 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.
