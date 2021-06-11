Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRGO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

