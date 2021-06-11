Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PRGO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.20.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.
In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.