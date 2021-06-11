Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.28

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 73130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$11.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

