PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00.

On Monday, April 12th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $879,300.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $988,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 46,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

