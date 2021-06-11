Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Neutral”

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PEGRY. Citigroup cut shares of Pennon Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PEGRY opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.