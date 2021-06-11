PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Sells $2,677,700.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PayPal stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.45. 4,488,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,771. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

