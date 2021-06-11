Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.73.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSE PKI traded down C$0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.00. The company had a trading volume of 292,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,280. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.60. Parkland has a one year low of C$32.01 and a one year high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.65.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.5193931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

