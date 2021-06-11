Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,007,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495,875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.88% of Parker-Hannifin worth $1,579,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,420,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,803 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total transaction of $1,249,629.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,934. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $170.30 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

