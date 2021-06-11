Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham Sells 34,364 Shares

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PRTK opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

